Mumbai: Butter, cigarette, beer – what robbers stole from shops in last 24 hrs

Owner Naharsingh Rajput told police around 6 am Sunday, when he reached the shop, its shutter was half open. “I found that a box containing 50 butter packs worth Rs 2,400 was missing,” he said. (Representational Image) Owner Naharsingh Rajput told police around 6 am Sunday, when he reached the shop, its shutter was half open. “I found that a box containing 50 butter packs worth Rs 2,400 was missing,” he said. (Representational Image)

Fifty packs of butter worth Rs 2,400, cigarette packs worth Rs 10,000, a carton of Royal Stag beer worth Rs 8,160, a box of Kingfisher beer worth Rs 1,900, tobacco packs worth Rs 5,000 and beedi bundles worth Rs 1,000 — in the last 24 hours, break-ins have been reported from across the city at a time when most shops, except those selling essential goods and medicines, are closed due to lockdown.

MHB Colony police Monday registered an FIR against unidentified persons after 50 packs of Amul butter were reportedly stolen from a shop selling dairy items and sweetmeats on Gorai Road in Borivali (East).

Owner Naharsingh Rajput told police around 6 am Sunday, when he reached the shop, its shutter was half open. “I found that a box containing 50 butter packs worth Rs 2,400 was missing,” he said.

Unidentified persons also broke into a Chembur-based liquor shop and made off with beer boxes of Royal Stag (Rs 8,160) and Kingfisher (Rs 1,900), besides Rs 5,000 cash, police said. Dayal Wadhwani, manager of Pooja Wine Shop, claimed the establishment was closed since March 20.

“On April 12, I received a call from a local resident that the shutter of the shop was broken. We contacted the excise officer and with his permission opened the shop to find cash and beer boxes, all kept on the mezzanine floor of the shop, missing,” Wadhwani said.

He later registered an FIR against unidentified persons at Tilak Nagar police station.

Tilak Nagar police has also registered an FIR after unknown persons broke into a Chembur-based shop and fled with cigarette packets worth Rs 10,000, tobacco sachets worth Rs 5,000, beedi bundles worth Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000 in cash.

A senior police officer said during this time of the year we generally get cases of house break-ins as several people go to vacations.

“However, with everyone at home this time, such cases have dropped. With high police presence, streets crimes, too, dropped. With several shops shut due to the lockdown, thieves are now targeting them and decamping with whatever they can lay their hands on,” an IPS officer said.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.