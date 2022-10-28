Mumbai zoo’s Diwali week revenue up by 138% since 2019

Mumbai’s zoo at Byculla saw a 138 per cent increase in revenue during this Diwali week in comparison to that of 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to figures from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, or the Byculla zoo, earned Rs 34.95 lakh between October 22 and October 27. In comparison, the Diwali week of 2019, from October 25 to October 30, the zoo had collected a revenue of Rs 14.70 lakh.

This year's Diwali was the first since the pandemic-induced lockdown that the zoo was open to visitors.

This year’s Diwali was the first since the pandemic-induced lockdown that the zoo was open to visitors. The zoo first shut down on March 15, 2020, after the state reported its first two cases of Covid-19 on March 9. It briefly reopened 11 months later, on February 13, 2021, but was closed for visitors by BMC on April 5, 2021 during the second wave of the pandemic. It reopened again on November 1, 2021, after Diwali last year, and has remained open since.

A senior zoo official said, “The zoo has seen huge crowds this year, especially on festival days. On Thursday, we had to request for a police van outside the gate to manage crowds, as the zoo is closed but still, people gather outside.” Between January 1 and October 26 this year, the zoo has collected a revenue of Rs 6.87 crore, 53 per cent more than the Rs 4.47 crore revenue collected during the entire pre-pandemic year of 2019. Zoo revenue peaks during holidays such as Diwali, Christmas, and summer vacations due to increased visitors. In the summer months (May-June) of 2022, the zoo earned a total amount of Rs 2.34 crore — 34 per cent of the revenue earned till date. In the same period (summer) of 2019, it earned Rs 1.02 crore. This was 23 per cent of the annual revenue earned by the zoo that year.

BMC charges Rs 50 as entry fee for adults and Rs 25 as that for children.