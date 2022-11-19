scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Mumbai zoo welcomes three new penguins

In July 2016, the civic body had acquired three male and five female penguins from Seoul in South Korea. (Representational/File)

The civic administration of Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Ranibaugh, on Friday announced that the zoo has welcomed three new Humboldt Penguins. The zoo, which is set to celebrate its 160th anniversary on Saturday (November 19), is home to 12 penguins at present.

Out of the three penguin chicks two are male and one female. The male chicks — Flash and Bingo — were born on April 2 and 26 this year, and the female chick — Alexander — was born on August 9 this year. According to a statement issued by the authorities, Flash and Alexa nestlings of penguin pair Donald and Daisy, while Bingo of another pair Molt and Flipper.

Meanwhile, in another major development, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that booking tickets for entering the zoo could now be made online. “We have installed QR codes across the zoo to raise awareness about online tickets. This process will be convenient for Mumbaikars,” said an official.

In July 2016, the civic body had acquired three male and five female penguins from Seoul in South Korea. The penguins are being housed at a swanky enclosure which maintains ice-cold temperature to match their natural habitat.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 03:00:28 am
