Mumbai records zero Covid-19 fatality for third consecutive day

February 18, 2022 1:26:05 am
CONTINUING WITH the downward spiral of novel Covid-19 cases, Mumbai recorded zero Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, for the third consecutive day.
On Thursday, the city recorded 259 Covid-19 cases. The test positivity rate, the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted, stood at 0.74 per cent with 34,863 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
Out of the total newly diagnosed patients, 20 of them required hospitalisation. The number of active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has dropped to 1,945.
Meanwhile, the state recorded 2,797 new cases with 40 deaths.
Presently, only 1,146 patients are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.
