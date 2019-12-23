Mumbai: Yuva Morcha worker attacked, four arrested

Police arrested four men and booked them for attempt to murder. Police arrested four men and booked them for attempt to murder.

A worker of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha was allegedly attacked by a group of eight to 10 men at a slum colony in Andheri (East) on Saturday evening. Police arrested four men and booked them for attempt to murder.

According to police, a video of the incident shows the group attacking the complainant, identified as Sanjay Yadav, on a lane and tearing at his clothes.

Police said some members of the group hit him repeatedly with wooden sticks and iron rods, while others kicked him. The attack only stopped after local residents intervened, police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone X) Ankit Goyal said there was a dispute between Yadav and the other men over allegations of a stolen mobile phone. “The complainant suffered head injuries but is conscious now. We have arrested four men and are looking for the others,” he said.

