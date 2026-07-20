Fought with family, travelled unreserved: Why Mumbai’s youth went to Delhi for CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’

Torane said he could have joined demonstrations in Mumbai but wanted to witness what he believes is "a movement for reform" taking shape in the national capital. (Image enhanced using AI)

When Budhiraj Torane saw social media posts calling activist Sonam Wangchuk a “Chinese agent”, he decided he had to be in Delhi.

The final-year law student boarded a train from Mumbai on Sunday, travelling in the general compartment after failing to get a confirmed ticket, to join Monday’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. “Whatever is happening is simply not right. It is completely against the democratic rights of citizens to protest and demand answers from the government. I can’t just remain a spectator,” Torane told The Indian Express.

He is one of several young Mumbaikars who travelled overnight to the capital, some after difficult negotiations with worried parents, and one without telling his family at all. The protests began over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination but have since widened into a larger movement demanding accountability from the government. Wangchuk’s detention after his hunger strike on Saturday became the immediate trigger for many young people to head to Delhi.