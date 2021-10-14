Mumbai: Youth kills father for assaulting mother, held

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for killing his father because the latter, under the influence of alcohol, was assaulting his mother in a slum in Dahisar (east) on Tuesday.

The crime took place at 7 pm in Siddhivinayak Nagar, Kokanipada. Sandip Bansode, 25, a driver, killed his father Annarao Bansode, 60, a labourer.

The victim’s another son, Amol Bansode, 28, a courier delivery boy, told police that his father Annarao was addicted to alcohol and often abused and assaulted his mother, Jaymala.

On the fateful evening, a drunk Annarao put on the gas stove and started breaking the floor tiles with a hammer and abused and assaulted his wife Jaymala when she tried to stop him.

Jaymala called her son Sandip on his phone and he rushed home and tried to stop his father. But Annarao abused Sandip and the two got into a fight.

In a fit of rage, Sandip stabbed his father with a knife and hit him on the head with a hammer killing him on the spot. “We have arrested the accused. He has been booked for murder under Section 302 of the IPC,” said Pravin Patil, senior inspector of Dahisar police station.