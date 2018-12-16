Mumbai: Youth held for stalking, harassing woman

A 21-year-old youth has been arrested from Agra on charges of cyber-stalking and sexually harassing a city-based housewife. The police said the complaint was lodged last week following which the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

Advertising

The accused met the 29-year-old complainant on Facebook. “In 2017, the accused sent her a friend request, following which they started chatting and later shared each other’s numbers,” a police officer said.

The same year, the accused came to Mumbai to meet the woman. The woman, who stays with her 39-year-old husband and two sons, would meet the accused whenever he visited Mumbai, the police said. “The accused also allegedly took objectionable pictures of the complainant,” the officer said.

Later, the accused started putting pressure on the woman to divorce her husband. “When the woman said she doesn’t want to have any links with him, the accused called her incessantly and threatened to send her objectionable pictures to her husband and relatives, whose numbers he had taken from her phone. He then started sending her pictures to her family members,” the officer said.

Last week, the woman approached the police.