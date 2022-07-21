Mumbai Youth Congress opposes naming of new MU hostel after Savarkar

The Mumbai Youth Congress Wednesday submitted a letter to the Vice Chancellor of Mumbai University, Dr Suhas Pednekar, objecting to the naming of the new international students’ hostel facility after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The name was suggested by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who inaugurated the new building earlier this month.

“Savarkar is mythologised in popular imagination as ‘Veer Savarkar’ – he refrained from participating in the freedom struggle and the British released him from prison on account of his relentless plea for mercy. He pushed his communal ideology, which led to the communal divide as a time when a united front against colonial rule was needed,” reads the letter by Hargun Singh, General Secretary of Mumbai Youth Congress, which suggests that the new facility should be named after Chhattrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj.

After Chatra Bharati Vidyarthi Sangathana and All India Students’ Federation (AISF), this is the third students’ organisation which has recommended that the hostel be named after Chhattrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj. The Mumbai Youth Congress said 2022 is the centenary year for Chhattrapati Shahu Maharaj, who died in Mumbai in 1922, making this the apt time to name the hostel after him.

Koshyari had said it was Veer Savarkar who had described the 1857 uprising as the ‘First War of Independence’, and naming the hostel after Veer Savarkar will enhance respect for India in the hearts of students.