Mumbai: Youth booked for sexually assaulting 11-year-old disabled girl gets bail

The Bombay High Court recently granted bail to 21-year-old man, who was booked last month for inappropriately touching a 11-year-old differently-abled girl in the neighbourhood. The man allegedly tried to remove the T-shirt of the girl, who was in a wheel-chair.

The court noted that since the probe in a complaint made by the victim’s mother was over, the applicant’s presence was not required and “he undisputedly has to face consequences of the serious accusations while he faces trial.” The HC said the applicant was a young boy and the court was inclined to release him on bail, subject to the condition that till the conclusion of trial, he will not step into the building where he has rented an apartment, and also into the victim’s building.

The applicant has been prohibited from establishing contact with the victim or her mother, failing which his liberty shall be taken away, and that will happen even on a mere accusation by the complainant’s family or the complainant that is brought to the notice of the probing officer.

A single judge bench of Justice Bharati H Dangre, which was hearing the applicant’s plea argued by advocate Niranjan Mundargi, noted that a “perturbing incident” is alleged to have taken place last month.

“The victim is a differently-abled child, suffering from spinal muscular atrophy since she was 11 months old, and is bound to a wheelchair. The alleged incident which has happened is unfortunate,” Justice Dangre noted.

The court directed the applicant to be released on bail after furnishing personal bond of Rs 50,000 with sureties. He also has to attend the police station on the second Saturday of every month till framing of charges in the case.