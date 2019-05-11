Mumbai: Youth arrested for sexually harassing 11-year-old boy

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 11-year-old boy in south Mumbai for five years, police said Friday.

The incident came to light Monday, when the boy was caught stealing some money from his mother’s wallet.

According to police, the accused is the victim’s neighbour and would call the boy to his house and sexually assault him when the latter’s parents left for work.

The police said that the 11-year-old was being sexually abused for the last five years, but never spoke about his ordeal. “We are yet to record his statement, but believe that the accused must have threatened him,” an investigating officer of the case said.

The police said that the incident came to light when the boy was caught stealing a Rs 100 currency note from his mother’s wallet. According to the police, the boy told his mother that he a third person had seen him being sexually abused, so to save his family from social stigma, he decided to pay him off.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The police said that they have arrested the accused, who was produced before a court and remanded in police custody. On Thursday, the accused was again produced before in court, which sent him to judicial custody.