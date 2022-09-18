scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Young leopard found dead in Film City

The police said forest department officials have taken the body for a post mortem at an animal hospital in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP)

The leopard population in Aarey Milk Colony is small, and often studied together with leopards in the bordering SGNP, which has one of the highest densities of leopards in urban areas. (File)

The carcass of a young leopard was found in the Film City complex inside a studio behind Whistling Woods International institute in Aarey, Goregaon (east) in Mumbai Sunday morning.

The Aarey police said the body was spotted by a person working in the studio sometime between 9 am and 10 am. The police said forest department officials have taken the body for a post mortem at an animal hospital in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

The police said they are investigating the cause of death. “Prima facie it seems the leopard may have fallen down. It’s not clear though. The forest department is carrying out an autopsy to find out the exact injuries or any health issues that may have caused the death,” said a police officer from Aarey police station.

The leopard population in Aarey Milk Colony is small, and often studied together with leopards in the bordering SGNP, which has one of the highest densities of leopards in urban areas.

According to a 2015 survey conducted by the SGNP, 35 leopards are living in and around the national park, and Aarey is one of their dominant habitats.

In Aarey, at any given time there are about four to five adult leopards, including a transient population that moves between Aarey and the SGNP.

Aarey Milk Colony, abutting the SGNP, is spread across 3,166 acres. It has an estimated population of 50,000 with 28 tribal hamlets and slum pockets, and 36 cattle farms along with a good patch of forest.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 04:17:50 pm
