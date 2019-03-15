Mumbai: Yoga teacher arrested for ‘molesting’ ex-student

A yoga teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a former student in Mumbai on Monday. The 35-year-old woman had been practising yoga with the accused since 2016, when she was first affected by severe back pain.

Advertising

The police said while the woman was got better after some time as a result of practising yoga, the pain resurfaced last year. “The woman underwent a few tests and doctors informed her that she had a hernia that needed to be operated upon,” said a police officer.

However, the accused allegedly insisted that the woman continue to practise yoga daily at his home. “He assured the woman that yoga would solve the issue,” the officer said.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, when the yoga teacher started taking an interest in her personal life and urged her to leave her husband and live with him, she decided to discontinue her classes and joined another yoga class recently.

Advertising

On Monday, the accused arrived at the woman’s yoga class to speak to her, the police said. “The accused was very angry as she had joined another class and abused her. When she turned to leave, the accused touched her inappropriately,” said the officer.

The woman filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the accused on Tuesday, following which he was arrested the same day.