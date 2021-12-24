Mumbai: Writer tries to sell old furniture online, loses Rs 40,000

A 30-year-old writer tried to sell his old furniture online but was tricked into transferring Rs 40,000 by a fraudster who posed as a potential client.

An FIR was registered at Goregaon police station on December 21. The complainant told the police that he had given an advertisement on OLX — an online marketplace — to sell his old bed and cupboard. He received a call from the fraudster who impersonated as a buyer and showed interest in buying the furniture. After bargaining, he had said that he would buy the furniture at Rs 10,000. The fraudster first sent him Rs 5 on an e-wallet and the complainant confirmed that he had received the money.

The fraudster then sent him a QR code for sending Rs 10,000. The complainant trusted him and scanned the QR Code on his phone and Rs 10,000 got debited from his account. The complainant then called the fraudster and told him that the money got debited from his account instead of getting credited.

The fraudster said that it had happened by mistake due to some error and sent another QR code. The complainant scanned 3 such codes and Rs 40,000 was debited from his account. The complainant confronted the fraudster who, after saying that he would return the money, switched off his phone. The writer realized that he had been duped and decided to approach the police.