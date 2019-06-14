Mumbai: WR conducted only ‘visual inspection’ of Gandhi mural as monsoon planning

A DAY after aluminium cladding from the Mahatma Gandhi mural at Churchgate station collapsed and killed a pedestrian, the Western Railway (WR) authorities on Thursday removed some more loosely-set metal sheets that were part of the mural.

Six cladding panels from the mural, which depicts Gandhi standing at the door of a train carriage, collapsed on Wednesday, killing a 62-year-old man and injuring two others. Officials said the mural was “visually inspected” by the WR as part of its pre-monsoon preparation earlier this month.

On Thursday, taking cognisance of the accident, the WR has decided to conduct a detailed structural audit of the building at Churchgate station. Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, said a “junior assistant grade inquiry” was being conducted into the mishap to fix accountability.

Ajay Singh, working president, Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh, said, “The Churchgate station is close to the sea and on normal monsoon days, wind speeds are so high that the cladding can get detached.”

However, he added that a visual inspection was not enough. “It’s not conducive in terms of safety of passengers and employees. The railways have to ensure that each possible angle is checked.”