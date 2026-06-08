Worli concert tragedy: Victim’s brother blames organizers for delayed medical aid

After the death of a 28-year-old law graduate who allegedly fell ill during a concert in Worli, his elder brother, Dr Tanmay Gangurde, claimed in an FIR that the organisers’ failure to provide timely medical assistance after his brother’s health deteriorated led to his death.

The Tardeo police have booked Karan Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), and Parag Uke, senior manager of Space Bound Web Labs Private Limited, the firm that organised the music event on Saturday. Both were questioned and later released on Sunday night after being served notices under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The deceased, Rushil Mahendra Gangurde (28), a resident of Mahim, had attended the “Outworld Mumbai” music concert, part of a concept created by German DJ and producer Klangkuenstler (Michael Korb), along with two friends at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) Dome on June 7.

According to the FIR, Rushil’s condition deteriorated during the event and he was shifted from the venue in an ambulance. However, his friends were allegedly not allowed to accompany him despite insisting on travelling with him.

Tanmay received a phone call at around 10.59 pm from one of Rushil’s friends informing him that his brother had been taken from the venue for medical treatment. He first rushed to the event’s venue, where a security guard informed him that an ambulance had left for Jaslok Hospital.

Tanmay then rushed to Jaslok Hospital, but hospital authorities informed him that no such patient had been admitted there and that only a woman from the concert had been brought to the hospital.

He returned to the NSCI Dome and, after making further inquiries, was directed to Breach Candy Hospital. Upon reaching the hospital, he approached the doctors and police officials on duty, who informed him that an unidentified male patient had been brought to the emergency ward at around 9.40 pm.

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According to the FIR, hospital authorities informed Tanmay that Rushil had been admitted in a critical condition, showing no response to treatment and with no measurable heart rate or blood pressure. Despite medical efforts, he was declared dead at 10.25 pm. The complaint also alleges inadequate safety arrangements despite a large crowd attending the music event.

A police officer associated with the investigation said, “The FIR has been registered on allegations of negligence as there appears to have been a delay in providing medical assistance. However, we are investigating the exact cause of death. The FSL reports are awaited.”

A post-mortem examination was conducted at Nair Hospital on Sunday. Doctors reserved their opinion on the cause of death, while blood samples and viscera have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina for chemical analysis.

People who attended the concert spoke to The Indian Express and described the situation at the venue.

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A woman in her mid-20s from Mumbai who attended the concert said that although the venue was air-conditioned, the large crowd made parts of the stadium feel suffocating.

“Some attendees seemed heavily intoxicated, and there were people smoking inside the venue as well. I don’t know how they managed to get those things in because the checks were stricter than at most concerts I’ve attended. The screening for women was particularly thorough. They checked shoes, bags and conducted frisking, and even discarded my mini perfume, lipstick and small makeup kit. I’ve attended a techno concert before, about a year ago, and the security checks were nowhere near this extensive,” she recalled.

While expressing concern over the incident, she said she was hesitant to place blame solely on the organisers.

“From what I saw, security arrangements were quite strong and I don’t think anyone organising an event would want such an incident to occur. At the same time, I feel there should have been a visible medical facility on site if there wasn’t one already. We saw people who were barely able to walk or stand because they had pushed themselves too far. Rave and techno culture is still relatively new in India, and many younger attendees can be overconfident about their limits,” she added.

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Haimanti Nath (28), from Assam, who travelled to Mumbai to attend the concert, also said she found the security arrangements stringent and reassuring. Nath noted that she did not witness any major disorder or unruly behaviour during the event. While cautioning against speculation, Nath maintained that the incident was unlikely to be solely linked to alcohol consumption.

“Many attendees are adults and should know their limits. I do not think the entire blame should automatically fall on the organisers. The security arrangements were quite strict, and it is difficult to understand how some people managed to bring in prohibited items when even harmless objects were not allowed inside,” she said.