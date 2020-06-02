Mumbai: Worli Koliwada desealed after 2 months

Mumbai has over 3,336 sealed buildings, of which 40 are located in Worli Koliwada. (Representational) Mumbai has over 3,336 sealed buildings, of which 40 are located in Worli Koliwada. (Representational)

Sixty days after BMC turned Worli Koliwada into a tightly sealed containment zone, most of the area was “desealed” on May 30. About a quarter of the area, comprising 12 clusters in Worli Koliwada and seven in Janata Colony — which still has active cases — continues to remain sealed.

Worli Koliwada was the first Covid-19 containment zone created in Mumbai on March 29, after four positive cases were reported from the area.

Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G South (Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel) ward, said: “General lockdown norms as well as social distancing guidelines would have to be followed by the residents. Restrictions will remain in place in parts of Worli Koliwada and Janata Colony as per a decision taken during a meeting held between representatives of the police, BMC and community leaders.”

The 12 clusters of Worli Koliwada that will remain sealed are Achanak Krida Mandal, Sonapur lane, Amar Prem Chowk, Tare House, Arun Prakas Sangh, Lawrence Kini House, Thomas Kini House, Omkar Niwas, Dominic Kini Chawl, Pakhaari Lane, Navjeevan Colony, Worli Fort and Sukur Master Chawl. The seven clusters in Janata Colony are Saikrupa Seva Mandal, Amar Sandesh Sports Club, behind building 42, Sagar Darshan, Sai Baba Mandir, Udar Krida Mandal and Golden Krida Mandal.

On March 29, the police had blocked the two main entrances to Koliwada — near the Coast Guard office and the Worli village bus depot. Besides these, two small lanes that resident used to enter and exit were also barricaded.

Worli Koliwada, which falls under G South has reported 2,110 Covid-19 cases so far. Of them, 999 patients have recovered so far. The densely populated locality is one of the oldest fishing villages of Mumbai. Over the years, many slums have come up around it.

The population of Koliwada and these slums put together is close to a lakh, said BMC officials.

Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday tweeted: “Worli Koliwada, where many Covid-19 positive patients were found and a containment zone was created, has now been partially de-contained. Only places with active patients are sealed.”

“Initially, we encountered several problems here, as this was the first containment zone. However, it became a model for fighting Covid-19. I thank the residents for their cooperation,” he added.

According to BMC data, of the 717 containment zones in Mumbai, Worli has eight — Worli Koliwada-Janata Colony, Worli Police camp, Motilal Nehru Nagar, Mariama Nagar, Prem Nagar, Siddarth Nagar, VP Nagar, and Worli BDD Chawl.

Mumbai has over 3,336 sealed buildings, of which 40 are located in Worli Koliwada.

