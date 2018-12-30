Mumbai: Fire in Worli, 16 firefighters in hospital

A MAJOR fire broke out in a commercial building in Worli on Saturday afternoon, the third such incident in the city in the last three days. Sixteen fire department staffers, including two firewomen, were hospitalised with symptoms of smoke inhalation. All were declared stable barring one firewoman who was brought in unconscious.

Firefighting operations at the Sadhana Industrial Estate near Mahindra Tower in Worli continued late into the night, hours after the fire brigade escalated the level of seriousness of the blaze, with at least 14 fire engines pressed into service. Among the firemen hospitalised with symptoms of suffocation was a deputy chief fire officer.

Smoke from stored, combustible chemicals spread over a 1 km radius around the site of the fire, with residents and firemen experiencing itching and irritation in the eyes, uneasiness and symptoms of suffocation.

Explained Regular inspection, need of day The Chembur fire that claimed five lives on the eve of the first anniversary of the Kamala Mills tragedy as well as Saturday’s blaze at an industrial unit in Worli could both have been prevented simply by more thorough inspections, checks and enforcement of fire safety norms by authorities. The Chembur building lacked a fire department NOC and even a basic functional firefighting system. In addition, residents had no awareness of or training in how they should respond. In the last three years, the fire brigade has inspected only 6,142 buildings in Mumbai, issuing notices for violations to 3,026. Of these, only 36 cases have been taken up for prosecution. While fire prevention is simply not a priority, repeated suggestions to carve out a special cell to focus on inspecting and monitoring fire safety measures have failed to bear fruit.

Officials at the Disaster Management Cell said the fire started around 4.30 pm on the ground floor of the four-storey building. Initially, the call was that of a mid-level fire, which escalated as the fire spread on upper floors.

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale said, “The fire was confined to various stocks of chemicals, acids, sodium chloride, sodium acetate, about 100 to 150 litres diesel in a generator and foam ceiling in a medicine manufacturing company that was housed in an area of about 3,000 to 3,500 sq ft on the ground floor.”

Santosh Gupta, a resident of Worli, said: “Most of the employees started running out of the building after they saw smoke. Combustible materials like electrical equipment and chemicals were stored in the building due to which the fire spread rapidly.”

One family in the nearby BDD Chawl alleged that an 85-year-old women died due to inhalation of toxic smoke from the fire. The woman, Mali Devi, was a resident of room 17 on the ground floor of BDD Chawl building 82. Her son Vasudev Saini said, “She was absolutely fit. Around 5 pm, our whole building was filled with smoke from the chemicals burning. We were not even able to see each other’s face. She complained of uneasiness and we rushed her to Poddar hospital. Later, she was shifted to KEM hospital where she was declared dead.”

Other residents of the area also began to panic after several people complained of irritation in the eye, uneasiness and suffocation. The worst affected were BDD Chawl buildings 82 and 121, closest to the site of the fire.

Dense smoke emissions at the site continued until late at night. Pratik Putran, a resident of BDD Chawl building 121 said, “We are facing this smoke since 5 pm. We saw many firemen lying down on the streets after they inhaled smoke.”

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the 11th floor of the under-construction Orbit Terrace building near Kamala Mills in Lower Parel. The fire was reported around 8.30 am on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.