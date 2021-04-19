Mumbai: Worli crematorium gets water connection

On Sunday, the hydraulic engineering department laid a water pipeline to the crematorium for assured water supply.

Days after the Worli crematorium received complaints of water shortage delaying last rites, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has provided the funeral site a water connection.

The inadequate water stock had necessitated the closure of electric pyres at the site in the evening. This led to an increase in the waiting period for last rites of bodies coming in after 8pm, as staffers at the crematorium were forced to use wood pyres.

“The pipeline work was completed in eight hours. This will help the cemetery to function seamlessly, as the problem of shortage has been resolved,” said Abhijit Patil, a Yuva Sena leader who had written to the department to give a tap connection so that the crematorium got a 24-hour water supply.

Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Hindu Crematorium has three water tanks having a capacity of 5,000 litres each. However, these tanks would get empty by the evening, as the number of cremations have increased in the cemetery.