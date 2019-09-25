Mumbai: Workshop to be shut, Central Railway transfers 715 employees

THE CENTRAL Railway (CR) has decided to shut down its 139-year-old workshop at Parel.

A circular has been issued for the transfer of 715 employees deployed at the workshop. Railway employees unions said that CR had not consulted them on the decision. Sources said the workshop is being shut down to make way for a new terminal for long distance trains.

More than 4,000 employees are currently working at the workshop, where maintenance of locomotives, 140-tonne cranes used at various railway sites, narrow gauge trains running, and local EMU trains, is carried out.

The circular, issued on September 23, has stated that 715 employees will be transferred to Badnera for one year, where they will work in the wagon repair workshop. “This arbitrary decision has been taken without adequate justification or any consultation with recognised labour union NRMU,” said Railway Mazdoor Union (NRMU) general secretory Venu P Nair. He added that the order must be withdrawn till a settlement is reached.

A senior CR official said the decision had been taken as land was required to build the planned new long distance trains terminus at Parel.