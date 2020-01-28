Mumbai: Workers’ unions protest against bid for privatisation of BEST

Nitesh Rane, head of Samarth BEST Employees’ Union and BJP leader, who also took part in the march, said he will not let the ruling Shiv Sena government sell the undertaking to contractors. (File photo) Nitesh Rane, head of Samarth BEST Employees’ Union and BJP leader, who also took part in the march, said he will not let the ruling Shiv Sena government sell the undertaking to contractors. (File photo)

To oppose the administration’s move for privatisation of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, hundreds of employees took to the streets for a protest march on Monday. Nitesh Rane, head of Samarth BEST Employees’ Union and BJP leader, who also took part in the march, said he will not let the ruling Shiv Sena government sell the undertaking to contractors.

Employees marched on the 1.5-km stretch from Veer Kotwal Garden in Dadar to Wadala depot to raise concerns over loss of jobs with the BEST administration implementing wet leasing. The workers were supported by Congress-affiliated BEST Workers’ Union and citizen forum Aamchi Mumbai Aamchi BEST.

Taking a dig at the Sena government, Rane said, “The Sena government has completed 55 days and has only found time to discuss the city’s nightlife but not workers’ concerns.”

Shashank Rao, general secretary of BEST Workers’ Union, opposed the move to run buses without conductors and said he had challenged the move in court.

“While vacant posts are not being filled, the BEST administration is hiring contract workers. This move is a threat to jobs,” Rao said, demanding that the budget of the BEST should be merged with the civic body’s.

Vidyadhar Date, convener of Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi BEST, said the city’s iconic bus services should be a bigger priority than the Metro network. “It is only in Mumbai that bus services are neglected at the cost of Metro network. Buses should get a dedicated lane and their routes should be increased,” he demanded.

Rane also accused Uddhav Thackeray-led government of inaction over making a decision to protect the jobs of Marathi manoos, employed with the BEST.

“Before becoming the chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray made false promises and accused the BJP for not letting the Sena help workers. Now, despite being in the government, he is silent over their concerns,” said Rane.

