Mumbai: One worker dead, another hurt while laying BMC pipeline

A 34-year-old worker died and another one was injured in an accident during the construction work of laying of new water supply pipeline work near Flora Fountain in south Mumbai.

The work was being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-appointed contractor between Flora Fountain to Churchgate for improvement of water supply.

On Saturday, two labourers Pintu Singh (34) and Sukurkumar Singh (35) entered inside a newly-laid 1200 mm diameter main water pipeline around 3 pm during the cement mortar lining work. Both got trapped inside the pipe due to existing utility cables.

While Sukurkumar was rescued immediately and sent to GT Hospital where he was treated and discharged, Pintu could not be located.

Later, the Mumbai Fire Brigade was called and he was rescued. He was rushed to J J Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Special Engineering), Ajay Rathore said that work was going on for improvement of water supply.