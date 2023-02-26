Mumbai: Work to demolish Gokhale Bridge resumes

The demolition of Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai’s Andheri resumed Saturday, after being stopped last week.

The railway authorities stopped the work on February 21 after local residents complained about noise pollution emanating from the site. Former BJP corporator Abhijeet Samant had also issued a letter asking the railways to halt the breaking of slabs on the eastern side of the railway tracks.

“We never saw the Railway Police Force (RPF) at the site where breaking of slabs is being taken up and the site where these works are being carried out doesn’t belong to the railways either,” Samant said. He also suggested that instead of shifting the concrete slabs 50 metres from the demolition site, the authorities should shift the slabs to the spot from where debris is being collected and transported.

The railways had then written to the civic body asking it to take measures on an immediate basis since a delay of even one day could affect the entire project.

“We have taken action based on the issues brought to our notice. We will ensure that the dismantling is completed within the said timeline so that the girder of the new bridge could be launched soon,” a senior civic official said.