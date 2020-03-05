Mumbai: Work on second underground Metro line 7A begins

This will be the second underground Metro line, the other being the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro line 3. Apart from these, another underground corridor is planned between Wadala and GPO. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza. 03.05.2017. Mumbai. This will be the second underground Metro line, the other being the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro line 3. Apart from these, another underground corridor is planned between Wadala and GPO. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza. 03.05.2017. Mumbai.

Civil work on Metro line 7A, which will connect Mumbai airport to Andheri East Metro station, has begun and will be completed by December 2021.

This will be the second underground Metro line, the other being the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro line 3. Apart from these, another underground corridor is planned between Wadala and GPO.

Metro line 7A, an extension of Metro line 7 that connects Andheri East to Dahisar East, will have two stations. In 2018, the MMRDA received the green signal from then BJP-Sena government for extending Metro line 7 till Mumbai airport and, on Dahisar side, till Mira-Bhyander.

Work on Metro line 7A was supposed to start in January 2019 but fund-sharing issues with airport authorities delayed the project, sources said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in charge of the Metro corridors in the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), has awarded the civil contract to J. Kumar Infrastructure for Metro line 7A.

Metro line 7A is a 3.2-km-long corridor, 0.98-km elevated and 2.915-km underground. There will be two tunnels. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 6,607 crore.

