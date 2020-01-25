Mumbai: Work on luxury housing project begins at R K Studio premises

The apartments will be priced at Rs 6.4 crore or more, a press communication issued by the company said. (Representational Image) The apartments will be priced at Rs 6.4 crore or more, a press communication issued by the company said. (Representational Image)

Mumbai’s iconic RK Studio premises will soon houses luxury residential apartment. Godrej Properties Limited, which had acquired the historic property last May, launched the first phase of its construction project on Friday.

As per information provided by the company, the first phase of the project, likely to be completed by 2023, will see four high rise buildings of 15 and 16 floors. The plan is to build 3 BHK and 4 BHK homes, offering a minimum area of 1,300 to 1,600 sq ft.

The apartments will be priced at Rs 6.4 crore or more, a press communication issued by the company said.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, said: “We are thrilled to launch Godrej RKS at the iconic RK Studios in Chembur. We will seek to ensure we celebrate the remarkable legacy of this site with a landmark development that delivers an outstanding lifestyle for its residents.”

Launched in 1948, the studio served as the headquarters of movie legend Raj Kapoor’s film production company, RK Films. Several blockbuster movies were shot at the studio, which is situated on Sion-Trombay Road. After failed attempts at renovating it following a fire in 2017, the Kapoor family put it on the market. Godrej Properties acquired the property for Rs 250 crore.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App