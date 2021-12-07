Mumbai: Women’s Commission objects to MLA’s remark against Mayor Pednekar, seeks police report

The State Women’s Commission has objected to the remarks made by BJP leader Ashish Shelar against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar. The commission’s chairperson Rupali Chakankar has directed the Mumbai police commissioner to submit a report on the matter.

Chakankar said, “The Women’s Commission has suo motu taken note of BJP (MLA) and former minister Ashish Shelar’s derogatory remark against Pednekar. The commission will not tolerate the use of such language against women.” The commission has also decided to file a case against Shelar.

Interacting with media persons in Mumbai last week, Shelar had slammed the mayor for her allegedly delayed response in reaching out to the victims of the cylinder blast in Worli. He asked if the mayor had been sleeping for 72 hours. His mention of the word “sleeping” has invited sharp rebuke from ruling parties.

Following the cylinder blast in Worli’s BDD Chawl 3 last week, the injured were taken to Nair Hospital for treatment where a four-month-old infant and his father succumbed to injuries, allegedly due to negligence by the hospital authorities. Shelar had expressed outrage over the incident saying that after such a major accident, patients taken to the municipal hospital do not feel safe there, nor do they receive timely medication.

“The Mayor of Mumbai reached the hospital 72 hours after the accident. Was the Mayor sleeping for 72 hours? What is going on in the BMC,” Shelar had asked. Alleging that the BMC was playing with the lives of Mumbaikars, Shelar criticised the ruling Shiv Sena in the corporation.

After the injured reached Nair Hospital, they were kept waiting for over 45 minutes without receiving medical attention. This entire incident is antagonising, he said.

Even after the injured were admitted, the mayor or BMC officials did not visit the spot, but a group of BJP leaders arrived and exposed the negligence, he said. In protest, BJP members have also resigned from the Health Committee.