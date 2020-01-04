Mumbai: Women, transpersons protest against citizenship law

Even as police personnel stood on the sidelines of the gathering, the protest saw many impromptu discussions on the CAA, with a few evening walkers of Shivaji Park disagreeing with the protesters, who sang songs and chanted slogans. (Express photo) Even as police personnel stood on the sidelines of the gathering, the protest saw many impromptu discussions on the CAA, with a few evening walkers of Shivaji Park disagreeing with the protesters, who sang songs and chanted slogans. (Express photo)

DENIED PERMISSION by the police to hold an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protest at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, at least 150 women and transpeople assembled outside the Shivaji Park on Friday.

Even as police personnel stood on the sidelines of the gathering, which also commemorated the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, the protest saw many impromptu discussions on the CAA, with a few evening walkers of Shivaji Park disagreeing with the protesters, who sang songs and chanted slogans.

“The Act is okay, why are you protesting? For how long will you protest?” asked one. “We will protest till we live,” pat came the reply.

“I need to have these conversations about the anti-poor policies of the government with my parents. Engaging here with them is like practice,” said a youngster, who was in conversation with an evening walker for over half-an-hour.

“I do not have a problem with inquilab. But this is a silence zone. You can’t hold a protest here,” said a resident, who along with a group of men stopped the protest after two hours, shouting pro-CAA slogans and making casteist remarks. The police then directed the crowd to disperse.

The organisers claimed that when they sought permission for the protest from the Shivaji Park police, they were told that the Act has been passed by the Parliament and any protest can lead to law and order problems and tension among communities.

Many members of the trans community who joined the protest, said that CAA, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register, along with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act-2019, was making life even more difficult for its members.

“For many transgender people, it is difficult to get documents when they have to leave home after their parents disown them. Such Acts mandate showing bloodline, family structures. Those who have changed their gender markings, those not connected to their families, how are they going to prove their citizenship?” Shweta Vaidya, a transperson, said.

