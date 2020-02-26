Maharashtra: Women, queer groups write to CM against NPR

“The sole purpose of the NPR is to produce the NRC, as specified in the Registration of Citizens and the Issue of National Identity Cards Rules, 2003,” stated the letter to CM Thackeray. “The sole purpose of the NPR is to produce the NRC, as specified in the Registration of Citizens and the Issue of National Identity Cards Rules, 2003,” stated the letter to CM Thackeray.

More than 20 organisations working for women, queer and transpersons Tuesday urged the state government not to implement the National Population Register in the state.

Stating that the appointment of a panel of senior ministers to look into the issues involved in NPR was welcome, the organisations, in a collective statement, said, “We, women, queer and transpersons from all sections of the society from Maharashtra are gravely concerned about this development and would humbly like to bring to the notice of the Chief Minister that NPR is the first step towards National Register of Citizens. The sole purpose of the NPR is to produce the NRC, as specified in the Registration of Citizens and the Issue of National Identity Cards Rules, 2003. Once the NPR data has been collected through the state government, the central government will start NRC under its central authority. There is a need to separate the process of Census 2021 from the NPR process.”

A representative from the queer and trans-community, said, “Due to new and continuously changing legal realities, most trans-people today have many mismatched documents. There is no clear policy about their certificates, or about ways to synchronise all their documents from birth to present with their self-identified name and gender. In such a situation, it becomes extremely difficult for trans-persons to figure out what and how to identify in the context of an exercise which is designed on a politics of exclusion.”

