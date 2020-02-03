Mumbai: Women protest against CAA in Deonar, ‘detained’

Women protest at Nagpada against CAA on Sunday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Women protest at Nagpada against CAA on Sunday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

About 100 women, who were protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR at Shivaji Nagar in Deonar were allegedly detained by Mumbai Police on Sunday evening. While police said no one had been detained, sources said 15 women were kept at Deonar police station and five women — including Pooja Vijay, who had organised the protest — were being ferried to a different location.

According to Avinash Kumar, who is associated with Govandi Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Sangharsh Samiti, which had organised the protest, four police vans arrived at the spot. “About 15 women were put in one van while a group of other women was put in a separate van. Those detained also included a 14-year-old boy,” said Kumar.

He added that Pooja was allegedly dragged into a separate van with four others and taken to Chheda Nagar police station. She told The Indian Express, “We had gone to Deonar police station to seek permission on January 25, but were denied. Cases were imposed on two of our members. Today (Sunday), about 100 women came and sat in an area which does not have any motorist movement. But police came and dragged women into the van. A woman constable slapped me as I was shouting slogans and they also snatched mobile phone of one of members.”

However, DCP Shashi Meena said, “No one has been detained.”

