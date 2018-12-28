Mumbai: Women groups oppose criminalisation of triple talaq

DEMANDING A redraft of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, several women groups came together to oppose the criminalisation of triple talaq, demanding that Rajya Sabha should not pass the Bill.

The women’s groups, with 40 signatories, claimed that the Bill targets men instead of safeguarding rights of Muslim women. They also said that since marriage is a civil act, the pronouncement of talaq should not be made a criminal case.

Hasina Khan, from Bebaak Collective, said: “The Bill was not referred to a select committee as urged by the members of the Rajya Sabha, but the Union Cabinet incorporated three amendments based on the issues raised by the Opposition.”

Shweta Damle, from Habitat and Livelihood Welfare Association, said: “We are against criminalisation, as it will not act as a deterrent against triple talaq. Has capital punishment acted as a deterrent against serious crimes?”

In 2017, the Supreme Court had observed that traditional method of giving triple talaq is unconstitutional and arbitrary, paving the way for Centre to draft a Bill. In January, the Bill was stalled after Rajya Sabha did not pass it, with Opposition parties seeking amendments. The revised Bill proposes imprisonment of three years for Muslim men who use triple talaq to divorce their wives.

However, Noor Jahan Safia, founder of Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, said that they had demanded three amendments to the draft Bill earlier this year, which have been considered by Union government. “We are satisfied with the current Bill. The amendments proposed have been incorporated,” she added.