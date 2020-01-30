Mumbai: Women drivers to get preference in BEST electric buses

Meanwhile, BEST management was on Wednesday asked to reconsider its plan to hire 400 conductors through a manpower hiring agency after stiff opposition from committee members. Meanwhile, BEST management was on Wednesday asked to reconsider its plan to hire 400 conductors through a manpower hiring agency after stiff opposition from committee members.

Woman drivers will be given preference in the electric buses that the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is set to hire. BEST, in its contract for wet-leasing 300 electric buses under the central government’s FAME-2 scheme, has urged the operator to give preference to woman drivers.

BEST on Wednesday gave nod to wet-leasing 140 AC single-decker buses and 160 AC mini buses under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME 2) scheme of the central government, which will provide Rs 45 lakh for the mini buses and Rs 55 lakh for the single decker buses.

The Rs 1,259-crore contract has been given to Tata to provide the buses for a period of 10 years. BEST has assured business of 4,750 km for the single deckers and 4,200 km for the mini buses per month where the cost of driver, maintenance and fuel will be borne by the provider while only a conductor will be provided by BEST. BEST will pay an operational cost of Rs 83 per km for the single deckers and Rs 74 per km for the mini buses.

A senior BEST official said, “The clauses of the contract are being drafted to be in sync with NITI Aayog guidelines. If there are two people for the post of a driver, then priority will be given to women.”

Overall, BEST is set to get 1,249 buses on wet-lease by March 31. BEST at present has received about 32 electric buses of the 40 it will receive under FAME 1.

BEST committee members, however, raised several questions over the tender clauses. Senior Congress leader Ravi Raja said, “BEST is giving advertising rights to bus operators, which is not fair at a time when it is trying to increase its revenue.”

BJP leader Sunil Ganacharya pointed out that the tender does not talk about who will be the operator of these buses. “Tata is the original equipment manufacturer who will manufacture these buses but there is no clarity on the operator. BEST should not allow sub-leasing to a third party,” he said.

Meanwhile, BEST management was on Wednesday asked to reconsider its plan to hire 400 conductors through a manpower hiring agency after stiff opposition from committee members. After opposition, committee chairman Anil Patankar asked the management to reconsider its move.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App