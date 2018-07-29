Mumbai: Women coders pick up mic to talk on workplace challenges, technology

The event witnesses close to 30 people, both men and women, who come to listen to female presenters. (Express) The event witnesses close to 30 people, both men and women, who come to listen to female presenters. (Express)

By Pia Krishnankutty

Walk into any fintech conference or coding group in Mumbai and you may invariably notice the inevitable — a projector and a skewed ratio of men to women. Manjula Dube, a software engineer currently working for a Berlin-based start-up, recalls feeling like an “awkward outcast” as she was often the only woman present at such conferences. This led her to start ‘Mumbai Women Coders’ in 2017, a group that helps women improve their technological and leadership skills.

Dube, aged 26, hoped it would help more women become “tech evangelists”, who are capable of training and teaching technology to other people. Hosted every Saturday in Bandra Kurla Complex or in offices of group members, the seminar witnesses close to 30 people, both men and women, who come to listen to female presenters speak about coding, software development and upcoming technology — for instance, Apple’s iOS, JavaScript, GraphQL and larger ideas about the impact of technology on human life.

Attendees are usually girls in age bracket of 20 to 26, says co-organiser Arwa Lokhandwala. The 24 year-old senior web developer for an online movie-booking portal has given several talks about ReactJS, a user interface technology. “I send videos of my talks to my parents who live in Dhule. They are happy that from a small-town girl, I have turned into a confident woman in tech field,” she said. For some, the group has also provided networking benefits.

After her presentation at a seminar last month, data scientist Avani Shah met a fellow web developer, who complimented her research on humanising technologies. “I usually meet like-minded women at these talks. In fact, that was the time my dad attended the event and was impressed to see what youngsters think about computer modelling and technology,” she said.

The session usually ends with women participants being encouraged to stand and talk about personal experiences. If while writing code they encounter an error, members can also communicate on the WhatsApp group for advice and tips. This way, knowledge sharing is extended outside the meet as well. “Meeting these women made me realise that we bring compassion to workplace and in understanding the application of good technology,” said co-organiser, Deepti Gandhi (29), a freelance web designer and developer from Dadar. She added that she was relieved there was finally a community of women in the otherwise male-dominated profession.

Gandhi and fellow organisers said the next step was to set up workshops to actively help women write code and develop their own softwares.

Have a comment or suggestion for Common Cause? Write to mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com with subject line: Common Cause

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App