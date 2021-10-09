Mumbai: Women can walk in for vaccine doses at 300 centres today

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct a Covid-19 vaccination drive exclusively for women on Saturday in an effort to reduce gender disparity in immunisation and vaccine hesitancy among women.

The drive will be held at more than 300 civic and government-run centres from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm. This will be the third such special drive for women in a month. The earlier ones were held on September 17 and 27, when as many as 1.07 lakh women were administered vaccines at the civic and government-run centres in a day.

Women can directly walk into the centres without a prior appointment for the first and second doses on Saturday. “All women can walk into the centres for their dose, online registration will be closed,” the BMC said. It is also thinking of reserving a few centres for women in all 24 wards. Ward officers have been directed to plan a day in their respective wards when only women can come for vaccination.

The move comes after the state government asked nine districts, including Mumbai and Pune, to improve vaccination among women.

To get maximum number of citizens immunised, BMC continues to hold special vaccination drives for lactating mothers, pregnant women, those who are bedridden and citizens without identity proof. The civic body is also planning to set up vaccination centres in clusters of 15-20 societies, which has poor vaccination coverage.

Last month, the civic body also kicked off ‘Vaccine on Wheels’ for the vulnerable and underprivileged communities. Under the initiative, the civic body is reaching out to sex workers, HIV-positive persons, migrant workers, labourers, street vendors and hawkers to administer the Covid-19 vaccine.

With Thursday’s vaccinations, the number of fully vaccinated citizens in Mumbai stands at 45,07,809, which is nearly 50% of the adult eligible population. At least 90% of the adult population of Mumbai or 84,04,793 have received one dose of the vaccine. Out of the total fully vaccinated citizens in the city, 13.63 lakh are from the 45-59 age group while 19.39 lakh fully vaccinated citizens are in the 18-44 year age group. On Thursday, 87,229 citizens were vaccinated.