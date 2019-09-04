Mumbai: Woman’s purse stolen at Crawford Market

A woman has lodged a complaint with L T Marg police after her purse was allegedly stolen by unidentified persons. The complainant, Dr Mamta Shivdeep Lande, was buying toys for her daughter at Crawford Market on Saturday, when her purse was allegedly stolen. She lost Rs 2,000 in cash, documents such as PAN card, ID card, credit and debit cards, police said.

Lande, a gynaecologist, is the daughter of Shiv Sena leader and Water Resources Minister Vijay Shivtare and is married to Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande.