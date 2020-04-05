Mumbai: Woman, two others attacked for urging two men to follow lockdown orders

The woman, Anisha Idrisi, her 12-year-old son and 57-year-old mother-in-law sustained injuries on their face, neck, head in the attack, police said. (Representational Image) The woman, Anisha Idrisi, her 12-year-old son and 57-year-old mother-in-law sustained injuries on their face, neck, head in the attack, police said. (Representational Image)

Two men reportedly assaulted a 38-year-old woman and her family members, including her minor son, on being told to follow the prohibitory orders and return home, police said Saturday. The two men, police said, were standing near the woman’s house at Jai Bhim Nagar on Reay Road in south Mumbai, and talking when she reportedly asked them to go back home.

The woman, Anisha Idrisi, her 12-year-old son and 57-year-old mother-in-law sustained injuries on their face, neck, head in the attack, police said. In her statement to the police, Idrisi said, “Around 3 pm, the two men, Zuber Ansari and Babu Chikna, were standing on the road opposite our house and chatting. I asked them to obey the prohibitory orders of the lockdown and return home.”

According to police, the two man came charging at the complainant and assaulted the woman and her family members. They also pelted stones at her residence, police said. “The woman and two of her family members sustained injuries on their face, neck, head, back and hand. Ansari’s wife also went to the woman’s residence and assaulted her later,” an officer from Sewri police station said.

A case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged.

Senior police inspector Gajanan Kurhade said police were lookout for the two men.

