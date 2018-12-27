Mumbai: Woman, two male friends arrested for castrating neighbour over harassment

A woman and her two male friends were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly castrating and assaulting her 30-year-old neighbour whom she accused of harassment.

Police said the accused beat him up, tied him to a tree and castrated him, leaving him lying in a pool of blood. A passer-by spotted the man and informed police. He was rushed to a hospital, his condition is critical.

“As per the woman’s statement, the victim is a jilted lover who sent explicit messages to her. A few days ago, he approached the woman’s husband asking him to leave her because he loved her,” said a senior officer, adding that the couple fought over this issue multiple times. Hence, the woman went to her two friends and planned the assault with them.

The officer added, “The woman asked her neighbour to meet her near the railway station on Tuesday night. When he came there, her friends beat him up. Then the trio tied him to a tree and castrated him.”

“The friends had the same story as the woman’s. We presented them before court and they were remanded to our custody for five days.” added the officer. The trio was booked for assault under IPC.