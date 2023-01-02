scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Mumbai woman tweets train ticket details, loses Rs 64,000

The victim tweeted to the IRCTC with the train tickets and mobile number. She got a call from a fraudster claiming to be from IRCTC who sent her a fraudulent link to obtain her details.

mumbai train latest news todayAs per the police, MN Meena booked three tickets on the IRCTC website to travel to Bhuj in Gujarat on January 14. (Representative/ Express file photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
A Vile Parle resident was allegedly duped of Rs 64,000 while she was enquiring about her RAC (reservation against cancellation) ticket on the IRCTC’s Twitter handle. She soon got a call from a person claiming to be from the IRCTC, who under various pretexts, got her to transfer the money.

As per the police, MN Meena booked three tickets on the IRCTC website to travel to Bhuj in Gujarat on January 14. However, as seats were almost booked, Meena got RAC seats. To check if the tickets were confirmed, she tweeted to IRCTC with the train tickets and mobile number. Within some time she received a call from a person who introduced himself as a customer support executive from IRCTC and offered to help them confirm their RAC ticket.

The person then sent a link on the phone and asked Meena to fill up the details and pay Rs 2 to get their train ticket to Bhuj confirmed on the journey date. She followed the instructions but soon received a message that Rs 64,011 had been withdrawn from the bank account. Realising that she had been duped, she approached the local Vile Parle police, who registered an FIR in the case against unidentified people.

An officer said five fraudulent transactions had been carried out. “Cyber criminals keep trawling social media platforms and look for such cases where people put up details online. Using these details the accused call up gullible victims and dupe them.”

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 20:03 IST
