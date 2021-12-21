Mumbai: Woman tries to sell old clothes on online market, duped of Rs 1.9 lakh

A 26-year-old woman has been allegedly duped of nearly Rs 1.90 lakh by a fraudster who called her posing as a potential buyer who wanted to buy her old clothes on an online marketplace.

An FIR was registered on Monday with the Vakola police station. The complainant, a resident of Santacruz (East), told the police that she wanted to sell her old clothes and decided to put up a free advertisement on OLX, an online marketplace.

She said she received a phone call from a person who expressed interest in buying her clothes. To make the payment the person sent her a QR code and asked her to scan it. When she scanned it, money got debited from her account instead of getting credited, she said.

When she confronted the fraudster, she was told it was due to an error. The fraudster tricked her multiple times and she ended up losing Rs 1.88 lakh, as per the complaint.