Mumbai: Woman tries to order wine online, loses Rs 4.80 lakh

A 32-year-old woman who tried to order wine from a local wine shop has been allegedly cheated of Rs 4.80 lakh. The Powai police registered a first information report (FIR) on the matter on April 5.

The woman told the police that she lives with her husband and works for a private company. Her sister-in-law came home on April 4 to meet them and they decided to order wine from a local wine shop, she told the police.

As per the FIR, around 8.30 pm, she searched for “wine shops near me” on Google and the number of one Om Sai beer shop in Powai popped up. She called the given number and an alleged fraudster told her they do not accept cash on delivery. The woman sent Rs 650 through Google Pay after which the fraudster called her and said that she had sent Rs 30 more than required, according to the FIR.

The fraudster, as per the FIR, told her that he would return the money and sent her a QR code asking her to scan it. The woman scanned it and Rs 19,991 got debited from her account. The woman then called the fraudster who replied that it happened by mistake and that he would refund the money. He sent her another QR code for scanning and after she scanned it another Rs 96,108 got debited from her account. Eventually, the woman lost Rs 4.80 lakh this way, said the police.