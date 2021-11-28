Mumbai: Woman tries to order liquor online, duped of Rs 1.08 lakh

A 30-year-old journalist was duped of Rs 1.08 lakh by a cyber fraudster when she tried ordering liquor online.

The journalist told police that she works for a digital foundation and had come to Mumbai to attend a friend’s marriage. On November 25, she wanted to order liquor and looked for wine shops online.

She called on the number that she found online. She was asked to pay Rs 450 and was told that the liquor will be delivered to her place in 20 minutes. However, after making the payment, she received a call from the fraudster who said their delivery boy had met with an accident and so he wanted to refund her money.

On the pretext of refunding the money, the accused sent her a QR code. Upon scanning the code, Rs 1.08 lakh was withdrawn from her account in multiple transactions.

An FIR was registered by her with the Andheri police station on Friday.