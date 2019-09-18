Mumbai: Woman tries to kill self, rescued by RPF constable

A 20-year-old woman was prevented from committing suicide at Kandivali railway station in the nick of time by an RPF constable on Monday night. The woman had tried to end her life after her brother was killed in an accident a day ago, police said.

The constable spotted Pooja Joshi standing on the tracks, 50 metres from platform 1 at 9 pm, and persuaded her to step away. At the police chowki, Joshi told him that her brother, Pravin, had died in an accident on Sunday and that her father is currently admitted in a hospital in Kandivali East due to illness. “The woman lives in a slum adjoining the tracks. She had decided to take the extreme step after her brother’s death. We managed to talk her out of it and contacted her neighbours,” Bhaskar Pawar, senior inspector, Borivali railway police station, said. Pawar said a train passes on the track every three minutes, and Joshi had escaped narrowly.