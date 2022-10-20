scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Mumbai woman tries to buy Rs-200 Maharaja Bhog Thalis online, loses Rs over 8 lakh

While trying to pay Rs 200, the 54-year-old inadvertently allowed remote access to her phone, using which a fraudster stole the cash from her bank account.

The woman, who lives with her brother, told the police that she had bank savings and some shares.

A Mumbai woman has lost Rs 8.46 lakh after clicking on falling for a fraudulent Facebook ad about a “buy one get one free” offer of Rs 200 for Maharaja Bhog Thalis, the Bandra police said Thursday.

While trying to pay Rs 200 online for two thalis, the 54-year-old inadvertently allowed remote access to her phone, using which a fraudster stole the cash from her bank account, according to her police complaint.

The woman, who lives with her brother, told the police that she had bank savings and some shares.

Around 5pm on Wednesday she came across the Maharaja Bhog Thalis ad on Facebook. She clicked on the link and was asked to fill in her bank details and mobile number. Soon she received a call, followed by another link, which she used to furnish her bank as well as debit card details.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...Premium
UPSC Key-October 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Imported Inflation’ or ‘E...
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...Premium
Copybook Communist to crowd-puller, the one of his kind V S Achuthanandan...
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...Premium
Big hits alone wouldn’t decide this T20 World Cup; Sachin Tendulkar...
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures popPremium
Tech InDepth: How Night Mode on smartphones makes Diwali pictures pop

The fraudster then made her download and install the remote-access app Zoho Assist, which was used to read the one-time passwords sent to her phone. The fraudster is thus understood to have transferred Rs 8.46 lakh from her account in 27 transactions.

The woman rushed to her bank on Thursday after seeing the text messages about the transactions. About 24 of the transactions took place on Thursday.

More from Mumbai

Police registered a first information report under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code for impersonation and cheating and sections 66C and 66 D of the Information Technology Act for identity theft and cheating using computer resources.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 11:08:14 pm
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of squad to face Chelsea in weekend: Manchester United

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 20: Latest News
Advertisement