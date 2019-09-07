Mumbai: Woman tips off cops, gets mother among four arrested for abduction

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl, who was allegedly kidnapped at the age of seven and forced into prostitution, has been rescued by the police after being tipped off by the daughter of the alleged kidnapper.

The police on Sunday raided a brothel in the city and arrested four persons, including the women, who had allegedly kidnapped the girl in 2011 from a railway station.

“The kidnapping had taken place when the girl, along with her mother, were about to board a train. While the girl, then seven, managed to board the train, the mother was left behind. The accused woman approached the girl on the train. She allegedly offered her a chocolate and under the pretext of taking her to her mother, took the girl to her residence,” said an officer.

The woman later took the girl to her family in Jaipur, where she was allegedly made to do household work. “The whole family is involved in flesh trade. The girl was first made to work in a farmhouse the family owned. She was later pushed into prostitution,” said a senior officer.

The 23-year-old daughter of the accused met the girl during a visit to Jaipur in 2017. The daughter works at a dance bar, said police.

“Two years ago, when the daughter visited the family in Jaipur, she met the girl, who told her about her ordeal. She did not believe her initially. So, she sent a fake customer to her mother, who was in turn sent to the girl. Following this, the daughter confronted the accused, who then promised to let the girl go,” said the officer.

However, when the daughter visited Jaipur again two weeks ago, she found that the girl was still there. The daughter then took the girl to her Mumbai house and informed the police. A kidnapping case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against her mother and uncle.

Following this, the brothel where the accused worked was raided and she was arrested along with her brother and two other women.

“The girl is currently staying at a remand home. We are struggling to locate her parents, as she cannot recollect their names and address,” said the officer. A team has been sent to Rajathan, as it is believed that more people are involved in the racket.