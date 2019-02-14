Mumbai: Woman, three-year-old son found dead; husband and in-laws booked

A three-year-old boy and his mother were found dead inside their Kurla residence, police said. They suspect the woman killed her son and then committed suicide by hanging herself.

Anuja Linjare and her son, Shree were found dead Tuesday when her mother-in-law returned home from work at 6 pm, police said. During investigation, police found Anuja was allegedly being harassed by her husband and in-laws which could have forced the woman to take the extreme step. A case of abetment to suicide and dowry has been registered against three people.

“We have recorded statements and are gathering evidence, before making any arrest,” said Sunil Bhosle, senior police inspector, VB Nagar police station. Police suspect Anuja strangled her son and then hanged herself. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem.