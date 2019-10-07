Mumbai: Woman succumbs to leptospirosis, hospital refuses to release body

A 27-year-old woman died of leptospirosis in M G M Vashi hospital on Sunday. The hospital, however, refused to release her body citing non-payment of bill.

Vandana Mopara was admitted to the hospital on September 24 in an unconscious state. Since then, her medical bills have totalled to Rs 5 lakh, her husband, Gopinath Mopara said. He added that she required intensive care support and was put on the ventilator for a few days. Her medicine cost Rs 1.45 lakh, while the hospital bill amounted to Rs 3.45 lakh, he said.

”Two days after her hospitalisation, doctors diagnosed her with leptospirosis,” Gopinath said. “After four days, she was shifted to the general ward. Her condition had improved with antibiotics.”

Vandana was able to talk and walk around in the ward for a few days. Gopinath alleged she fell while going to the washroom two days before she was scheduled to be discharged. “Since then, her condition worsened. Yesterday, she required dialysis support. Doctors said the leptospirosis infection was responsible for it,” he said.

On Sunday, Vandana passed away. Her family paid Rs 1 lakh to the hospital, but are yet to make the full payment. The hospital refused to hand over the body till the full payment is made.

Sister Bincy, supervisor of the ICU said, “It is hospital policy to first take full payment and then discharge a patient. In this case, the body cannot be handed over till the pending payment is made.”

Vandana is survived by two children, a son aged 10 years and a daughter aged seven.