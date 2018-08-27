Mumbai: Woman stalked, molested; 22-year-old arrested

When the woman tried to walk away, the accused caught her hand and allegedly groped her, the police said. (Representational image) When the woman tried to walk away, the accused caught her hand and allegedly groped her, the police said. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stalking, molesting and attacking a 19-year-old woman in Malad.

Police said the accused has made several phone calls to her over the last two months. When he failed to get any response from her, the accused allegedly attacked her on Tuesday, they added. The man and the victim live in the same locality. “On Tuesday when the woman was on her way to college, the accused allegedly stopped her and demanded to know why she was not responding to his calls,” a police official said.

When she tried to walk away, he caught her hand and allegedly groped her, the police added. The victim pushed him away and raised an alarm for help, after which he slapped her. “The woman had scratch marks on her face and neck,” police said.

The woman then filed a complaint with the Malad police against the accused.

“The accused has been arrested. We are trying to find out if he has any criminal record and whether he harassed any other women in the locality. We have recorded the statements of the woman,” an officer said.

Senior police inspector George Fernandes from Malad police station said investigation is underway.

