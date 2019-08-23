Mumbai: Woman stabs husband to death

A 33-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested in Nalasopara for allegedly stabbing her husband to death on Thursday. The police said the woman stabbed her husband 11 times with a kitchen knife. The Tulinj police identified the accused as Pranali Kadam, who used to live with her husband Sunil (38) and their two daughters in Nalasopara.

“The couple had been fighting for some days, the neighbours have claimed. On Wednesday, when Sunil returned from work, they started fighting again,” an officer said.

Early Thursday, Pranali called up her relatives and claimed that Sunil had committed suicide. “When the family members reached their house, they saw the body covered with a bedsheet. Pranali had cleaned the house and also changed her clothes. It was only when we took the body for postmortem did we realise that it had several stab wounds,” the officer said.

He added, “Sunil was stabbed on his neck, shoulder, back, stomach and chest multiple times. When we questioned Pranali, she confessed to the murder.” The couple used to argue over the birth of their second daughter, police said. Pranali was trying to convince him to try for a son, police said.