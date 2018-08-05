Mumbai: Woman stabbed to death

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death on the highway in Thane on Saturday. The accused was later arrested in Bhiwandi.

Police said the woman, Prachi Jhade, was on a two-wheeler when the accused stopped her and stabbed her multiple times before fleeing.

“The woman, a resident of Kopri, was on her way home on a two-wheeler when the accused, Aakash Pawar, accosted her. As Jhade stopped her vehicle, Pawar stabbed her multiple times on her torso and fled,” said an officer from Naupada police in Thane. She died on the spot.

“Pawar is a resident of Kalher and was trying to flee when he was arrested by the Bhiwandi police,” the officer said.

DCP D S Swami said: “The woman’s father has filed some criminal cases against Pawar. We are checking if today’s incident is a fallout of that.”

A senior officer, however, said: “He has not confessed to anything yet, but it seems like it was a case on unrequited love.”

