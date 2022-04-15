Mumbai: Woman shot dead by father-in-law for not serving breakfast

A 76-year-old real estate developer shot dead his daughter-in-law at their Thane residence for allegedly not giving him breakfast on Thursday morning.

The local Rabodi police has registered a murder case against the accused Kashinath Patil, who is currently on the run. The police are also checking if there were any fights between the accused and the deceased prior to the incident.

An officer from Rabodi police station said they registered an FIR based on the statement given by the other daughter-in law of the accused. As per the statement, the incident took place at their house at around 11.30 am on Thursday when the deceased Seema (42) came with tea near the dining table. Her father-in-law Patil was, however, upset that she did not serve anything with it as breakfast and got into an argument.

Amid heated argument, Patil pulled out a revolver and shot her in the abdomen. The other family members then rushed Seema to the hospital while Patil fled from the residence. After the hospital alerted the local police, a team from Rabodi police station recorded the statement of the other daughter-in-law and registered a case of attempt to murder against Patil.

Seema, who suffered bullet injuries in her abdomen died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Friday morning, an officer said. Following this, the police added murder charge against the accused person.

Senior Inspector Santosh Ghatekar of the Rabodi police station said initially an offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation), besides the Arms Act, was registered against the accused, and that it has now been converted into a murder case (section 302) following the death of the victim.

Ghatekar added that they have launched a manhunt for the accused and were also ascertaining if there was any other provocation for the attack. The police are also checking if the accused had a license for the firearm in his possession.