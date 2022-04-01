Mumbai: Woman arrested for ‘sex trafficking of 16-year-old’ on Mira Road

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police arrested a woman for allegedly pushing a 16-year-old girl into prostitution on Mira Road.

An assistant police inspector had received information from his sources that a woman is harbouring a minor girl for prostitution. Acting on the information, the police used a decoy customer to catch the woman.

On March 30, around 3.20 pm, the woman brought the minor girl to a bus stand outside the Mira Road railway station in Mira Road (East). The woman accepted Rs 15,000 in exchange for the service.

Soon after the money exchanged hands, the police in the presence of Pancha witnesses nabbed the woman and rescued the minor girl. The girl has been sent to a woman’s shelter and her parents are being contacted. The accused woman, Kajol Chandan, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested and produced before a court.

She has been booked under IPC Sections 366 A (Procuration of minor girl), 370 (Trafficking of a person), and 372 (Selling minor for purposes of prostitution), as well as Sections 17 and 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for abetting a sexual offence, and Section 4 (Punishment for living on the earnings of prostitution) and 5 (Procuring, inducing or taking person for the sake of prostitution) of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.